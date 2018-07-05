

CTV Montreal





Days after photobombing a couple's wedding shoot, Adam Sandler was again spotted around the city.

This time, the comedian was at the St-Viateur Bagel Shop in the Mile End with his wife, Jackie and two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.

They were caught enjoying Montreal-style bagels on Wednesday night.

Sandler and his family posed for photos with staff members and restaurant patrons.

He's is in town filming a movie with Jennifer Aniston.