Adam Sandler seen eating bagels in Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 7:40PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 5, 2018 8:06PM EDT
Days after photobombing a couple's wedding shoot, Adam Sandler was again spotted around the city.
This time, the comedian was at the St-Viateur Bagel Shop in the Mile End with his wife, Jackie and two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.
They were caught enjoying Montreal-style bagels on Wednesday night.
Sandler and his family posed for photos with staff members and restaurant patrons.
He's is in town filming a movie with Jennifer Aniston.
