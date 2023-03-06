Jake Allen and Mike Matheson are the Molson Cup winners for February
Goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Mike Matheson are the co-recipients of the Molson Cup for February.
Allen was named first star once (Feb. 28 in San Jose), second star on one occasion (Feb. 12 against Edmonton) and third star on one occasion (Feb. 24 in Philadelphia).
In five games in February, the 32-year-old goaltender posted a 4-1-0 record and a 2.00 goals-against average. His save percentage of .937 is the third highest in the NHL among goaltenders with at least five games played during that time.
Allen recorded his first shutout of the season on Feb. 14 against Chicago.
Matheson was named first star once (Feb. 11 vs. Islanders), second star once (Feb. 25 vs. Ottawa) and third star once (Feb. 14 vs. Chicago).
The 29-year-old defenceman led the team with eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games in February. Matheson scored the game-winning goal in overtime on Feb. 11 against the Islanders and had a four-game point streak (Feb. 18-25) in which he scored two goals and added three assists.
A presentation honouring the Molson Cup winners for the month of February will take place before Tuesday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the Bell Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 6, 2023.
