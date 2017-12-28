

CTV Montreal





More information has come to light on a series of recent home invasions in which seniors were targeted and sometimes drugged.

On Thursday, the SPVM released photos from a security camera showing a man they allege committed the home invasions. They described the man as “calm, patient and very charming,” and said he would use the names Aaron, David or Alain. Police said the suspect drivers a recent limited edition model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with mag hubcaps.

Police said the suspect operates by parking near the residences of victims and approaching victims while they’re outside or knocking on the door. He would target older, single women looking to sell their homes. He would express interest in buying the house and would offer gifts to the owners, saying it was customary. The gifts would include a bottle of wine and box of chocolates.

After ingesting the chocolate, the victims would lose consciousness for several hours. When they awoke, they would find items such as money, electronics and jewelry missing.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slightly tanned complexion between the ages of 45 and 50-years-old. He stands around 5’11 and is neatly shaved. He spoke mostly French but used English expressions and spoke a little bit of English.

The man may be aided by an accomplice who is described as small and thinner and who walks with a limp.

Police said thus far their investigation has included door-to-door searches and help from a Surete du Quebec profiler, as well as communications with police in Ottawa, where a similar crime was committed earlier in December.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.