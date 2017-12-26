

CTV Montreal





Investigators from the East division of the Montreal police are appealing to the population to help identify and locate a suspect connected with a series of home invasions around the city in the last month -- mainly in Pointe-Aux-Trembles, Riviere-des-Prairies and Dorval areas.

According to investigators, the suspect in question would approach elderly and "vulnerable" women, either by knocking on the front door of the home, or approaching them while in the yard.

Witnesses allege that the suspect would use a "charming and kind approach" to establish trust in his victims, eventually earning himself an invitation into the home.

Once inside, the suspect allegedly offers his victims food laced with a substance that causes them to lose consciousness.

Only upon waking up did the residents realize they'd been robbed, and had no memory of the events, according to police.

The suspect is a Caucasian male with a slight tan, and is believed to be between the ages of 45-50 years old. Police say he is possibly European, of medium height and slim build with a shaved head.

At last sighting, he was wearing a black tuque and a light black coat. He is English-speaking, and speaks French with an accent.

Other victims of a similar event are urged to contact the police at 911, or file a complaint in-person at their local precinct.

Anyone with information that may possibly help the police identify the suspect should contact Info-Crime anonymously at 514-393-1133, or online.