Featured Video
In noisy march, students tell politicians to do more to battle climate change
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 8:18PM EDT
Hundreds of high school students took the afternoon off school Friday as they called on politicians to do more to protect the environment.
The group marched from Jeanne-Mance Park to downtown, a noisy, collective voice against climate change.
Watch the video above for more.
Latest Montreal News
- 'Save our Schools' chant parents and student in St-Leonard protest
- Residents on flooded Ile Bizard street say they've been left behind
- Our top stories this week: Measles outbreak, Mafia crackdown, Lottery winners
- Florida police arrest 28-year-old man they say killed Quebec couple last March
- Food recall on salmon strips sold in Quebec and Ontario