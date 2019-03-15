

The Canadian Press





More than 150,000 students across Quebec went on strike on Friday as part of a global movement demanding action on climate change.

In Montreal, students gathered in Parc Jeanne-Mance, the launching point for a large march towards Place Des Festivals at 1:00 p.m. While the protest was to be composed primarily of university and CEGEP students, many high school students are expected to also join in, as well as some teachers.

Elsewhere, students formed human chains in front of six Montreal School Board schoos. The school board said the the schools would not close because of the strike, but that the situation would be reevaluated in the afternoon.

Other events were planned in Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Saguenay, Joliette, Rimsouski, Baie-Comeau, Gaspe and Sept-Iles, among others.

Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette said he wouldn’t be able to participate but that channels of communication with organizers are open.

His federal counterpart, Catherine McKenna, said she would be attending “in spirit,” adding that it’s important for young people to call for action in the fight against climate change.

Similar events are being held in nearly 100 countries around the world, with students walking out of class. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, whose talk at the World Economic Forum in Davos went viral. Thunberg lectured the assembled world leaders, saying “I want you to panic. I want you to feel the fear that I feel every day.”