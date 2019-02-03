Featured Video
In age of Netflix, Super Bowl the last stand for live television
Eddie Pells, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 8:16AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 3, 2019 9:37AM EST
The Super Bowl is America's last stand for live TV.
In an increasingly fragmented entertainment landscape, many people watch most shows on demand, streamed or recorded on a DVR. But people still want to watch sports live.
And the Super Bowl, commercials and all, remains the single event people want to see the most.
Of the 10 highest-rated television programs in U.S. history, nine were Super Bowls and one was the finale of "M.A.S.H."
"It's an outlier because, unlike pretty much everything else, it's not an event we think of as being disrupted by streaming," said Vince Gennaro, who studies America's viewing habits as a dean at the NYU Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport.
Sunday's broadcast is sure to be the highest-rated broadcast of the year once again.
