QUEBEC -- Hockey Hall of Famer and Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Carbonneau was treated to a rousing round of applause and an honour at the National Assembly in Quebec City on Wednesday.

Carbonneau, 59, was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this month along with quadruple Olympic gold medallist and seven-time world champion Hayley Wickenheiser.

Marquette MNA Enrico Ciccone, himself a former NHL player, invited the Habs great to the National Assembly to pay tribute to 'le grand Guy Carbonneau.'

MNAs rose to their feet as they boisterously applauded a humble Carbonneau for nearly a minute, chanting his name and cheering.

"Guy has not only had an exemplary professional career, but he is also an exceptional guy who is appreciated by everyone. He was the idol for many young people in Quebec because of his talent and determination. I am very proud that he accepted my invitation to come to the National Assembly so that we can highlight his contribution to Quebec society," said Ciccone.

In a career that spanned 18 NHL seasons with 663 points in 1318 games, Carbonneau won three Frank J. Selke Trophies awarded to the best defensive striker. He also won the Stanley Cup in 1986 and 1993 with the Montreal Canadiens, and again in 1999 with the Dallas Stars.



