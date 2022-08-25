Hindu temple in DDO staff say latest fire deliberately set

A Hindu temple in Dollard-des-Ormeaux says it was the target of arson even though police are treating it as an accident.

The temple's staff said it's just the latest time the Montreal Thiru Murugan Temple has been targeted.

A temple caretaker noticed smoke around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and the fire burned sections of cloth that cover a ceremonial chariot.

"When they saw us they sped off," said Sivaraman Sivanathan. "That's when I called the police and put the security gates so nobody could drive in."

The fire was limited, possibly because heavy rain this week may have left the fabric wet.

Previously, someone broke the arms off statues at the temple and caused heavy damage to the statues' faces.

Around 15 years ago, there was a large fire at the temple, which staff says was deliberately set.

Temple members have put fencing around the building.