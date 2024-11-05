MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec schools want exemption from foreign student cap, but minister unmoved

    Quebec universities and public colleges say they should be exempt from the government’s plan to reduce the number of international students in the province, but the immigration minister says that’s unlikely. Quebec Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge responds to the opposition, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot) Quebec universities and public colleges say they should be exempt from the government’s plan to reduce the number of international students in the province, but the immigration minister says that’s unlikely. Quebec Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge responds to the opposition, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. (The Canadian Press/Jacques Boissinot)
    Share

    Quebec universities and public colleges say they should be exempt from the government’s plan to reduce the number of international students in the province, but the immigration minister says that’s unlikely.

    The schools say a bill tabled last month would hurt their ability to attract top talent from around the world.

    But Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge says it’s “not reasonable” to think the government could cut the number of foreign students in Quebec without including universities and public colleges.

    The bill would give the government new power to cap foreign student enrolment at Quebec schools based on region, institution and program of study.

    Roberge has said the bill is necessary to prevent schools from selling Canadian citizenship, but the universities and public colleges say they aren’t the problem.

    There are currently about 124,000 foreign students in Quebec, which Roberge says is a 140 per cent increase in the last decade.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News