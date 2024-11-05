Quebec schools want exemption from foreign student cap, but minister unmoved
Quebec universities and public colleges say they should be exempt from the government’s plan to reduce the number of international students in the province, but the immigration minister says that’s unlikely.
The schools say a bill tabled last month would hurt their ability to attract top talent from around the world.
But Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge says it’s “not reasonable” to think the government could cut the number of foreign students in Quebec without including universities and public colleges.
The bill would give the government new power to cap foreign student enrolment at Quebec schools based on region, institution and program of study.
Roberge has said the bill is necessary to prevent schools from selling Canadian citizenship, but the universities and public colleges say they aren’t the problem.
There are currently about 124,000 foreign students in Quebec, which Roberge says is a 140 per cent increase in the last decade.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024
Toronto
'It looks quite real': Two Ontarians lose money to fake phone scam
About 85 per cent of Canadians have a smartphone and once you have one they’re hard to live without. The latest smartphones can cost as much as $2,000, so if you’re trying to save money, make sure you don’t get caught in a fake smartphone scam.
Crash on Hwy. 400 north of Toronto leaves 2 people injured
Two people have been transported to hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan late Monday night.
WATCH
WATCH Doug Ford announces funding to support public safety on transit in Ottawa, support for asylum seekers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is giving the City of Ottawa $48 million in new funding to support public safety on transit and in the downtown core and another $40 million to support asylum seekers.
Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
Chief William Commanda Bridge to close again for winter
The City of Ottawa says a popular pedestrian bridge over the Ottawa River will close again for winter, despite many calls from residents and councillors to keep the pathway open for winter activities.
N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca
On U.S. election day, CTVNews.ca will feature live results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Needle found in Hanover, Ont. Halloween candy
Around 6 p.m. on Monday, police were contacted about a sewing needle found in a KitKat chocolate bar after a child tried to eat it.
Late-night crash causes multiple road closures in Ingersoll
There is no word yet on how the crash happened, how many vehicles were involved, or if any charges will be laid. An updated is expected some time on Tuesday.
Thousands were without power in Waterloo following collision
Emergency services responded to the area of Weber Street North and Schaefer Street in Waterloo around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a collision.
Pair of Waterloo schools closed due to power outage
Two schools are closed for the day due to an outage caused by an early morning single motor vehicle collision in the Weber Street North and Albert Street area.
Actor's legacy honoured in Brantford
The legacy of a beloved actor and comedian has added some colour to downtown Brantford.
Shooting in south Windsor leads to attempted murder charge
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
Next step launching in Pelissier Street housing plan
A Pelissier Street parking lot is one step closer to becoming housing.
Chatham Coloured All-Stars book wins 2024 Speaker’s Book Award
The book called “1934:The Chatham Coloured All-Stars’ Barrier-Breaking Year” has been named the winner of the 2024 Speaker’s Book Award.
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating the death of one person following an incident involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train in Oro-Medonte.
13 shots fired at Cookstown home, investigation underway
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Coldwater home destroyed by fire
A home in Coldwater was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
Thousands still without power after B.C. windstorm
Thousands of British Columbians woke up in dark homes Tuesday after a powerful storm knocked out power across the province’s South Coast the previous day.
Road closed after train derails in Abbotsford
No one was injured when a train derailed early Tuesday morning in Abbotsford, but authorities said a resulting road closure was expected to last several hours.
Business groups say B.C. port stoppage will hurt companies, Canadian economy
Business groups say the work stoppage at B.C. ports is the latest in a run of supply chain disruptions affecting Canadian companies and the country's economy.
Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Perimeter Highway for several hours
A six-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning closed a section of the Perimeter Highway to traffic on Tuesday.
Children's Hospital seeing uptick in cases of pneumonia
HSC Children’s Hospital is seeing an increase in the number of kids with pneumonia.
Toddler at centre of Manitoba homicide investigation taken away from caregiver at nine months old
Natalie Anderson remembers the last time she saw nine-month old Xavia Butler in person.
2 arrested following several attempted carjackings in Calgary
Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with a series of carjackings on Monday.
Alta. insurers forced out of business, offer reduced coverage under rate caps, report says
When the Alberta government froze auto insurance rates in 2023, 60 per cent of insurers in Alberta suffered a significant financial loss, new data shows.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Poor driving conditions reported along central Alberta highways
As expected a moisture-laden low pressure system entered Alberta late Monday bringing first rain, then snow as the temperature fell.
Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. says the country is prepared for a Harris or Trump administration
Canada's ambassador to the United States said Monday she doesn’t feel anxious about the American election, or its results.
Preparation for next U.S. president started months ago, Trudeau's cabinet says
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Trudeau government is in a better position to manage trade negotiations with the next American president than it was the last time it signed a deal with the U.S. and Mexico.
Saskatchewan woman up $1.1 million after winning VLT jackpot
A Saskatchewan woman has come away with more than a million dollars after winning big in the hamlet of Kuroki.
Calls to cut PST on new home construction intensify in Sask.
A rebate on the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on new home builds was an election promise from the Saskatchewan Party. However, the federal Conservatives have gone one step further – calling for the GST on the builds to be axed nationwide.
Meet Regina mayoral candidate: Lori Bresciani
The only candidate with experience on city council, with the exception of the incumbent, Lori Bresciani is promising to prioritize fiscal responsibility, community engagement and safety if she is elected to serve as Regina's next mayor.
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater's last moments alive detailed at sentencing for fatal stabbing
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
Fake bus passes are being sold in Saskatoon, city’s transit service says
Saskatoon Transit wants riders to know about a fraudulent social media account selling fake fare passes.