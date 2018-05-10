

CTV Montreal





It’s that time of week, as Transport Quebec announced the highway closures for the coming weekend on Thursday.

There will be slightly fewer closures than normal this weekend, due to less roadwork.

The closures are the following:

Highway 15 northbound between Exit 63 and the entrance from Sherbrooke, as well as from De La Verendrye Blvd.

The Highway 136 West ramp to Highway 15 North.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North.

The ramp from Highway 15 South to Highway 136 East and West.

De Courcelle/Glen between St-Jacques and Ste-Catherine West.

Notre-Dame West between Monk and Cote-St-Paul.

All closures are in effect from Friday night to 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The Mercier Bridge towards Montreal will be reduced to one lane of traffic between 2:00 a.m. on Saturday to 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Transport Quebec advised motorists to plan their routes accordingly.