Quebec schools still short 3,858 teachers ahead of new school year

With just one week to go before the start of the new school year, Quebec schools are still short 3,858 teachers, down from 5,704 last week.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville updated the figures on Wednesday afternoon during a press scrum at the National Assembly.

At this time last year, there was a shortfall of 3,420 teachers.

The minister pointed out that the challenge was significant, as new teaching posts were being created in parallel with recruitment efforts.

"While we are reducing the number of posts to be filled, the number of posts to be created is constantly increasing ... You will understand that the finishing line is getting further and further away from us. So we're chasing the finish line," he said.

The minister could not give a final explanation for this increase in the number of jobs created. "But one thing is certain: we cannot rule out the hypothesis that there are many more children to be enrolled at the start of this year than we had anticipated, and therefore possibly more immigrant children," he said.

Bernard Drainville also mentioned relocations and the possibility that teachers working five days might have to go back to four days. "We should be able to give you some answers in October," he said.

The minister was also unable to put a figure on the number of support staff and professionals missing. The figures should be released in "the next few days," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2024.