Montreal synagogues on Canada-wide list of threatened Jewish institutions

Montreal police (SPVM) says at least a dozen synagogues in Montreal are on a list of more than 100 places of worship across Canada that received a threatening email Wednesday morning.

The force received a 911 call at 7:10 a.m. about the email, which was received at 5 a.m., and officers are currently onsite at Adath Israel Poale Zedek Anshei Ozeroff on Harrow Crescent in Hampstead.

So far, the force says it has not found any reasonable threat.

"The premise was checked inside and outside. No threats were found, nothing was found," said Montreal police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier. "We will complete an analysis of the email."

Rabbi Michael Whitman tells CTV News that morning services were halted at 6:30 a.m. following the threats. About 15 people were evacuated from the building.

Whitman says synagogue members will receive updates on the situation. For now, he says the institution remains open.

Gauthier confirms officers are also checking for potential threats at other Jewish establishments across the city.

The force says it is consulting with its hate crime squad, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is now in charge of the investigation.