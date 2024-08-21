MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 35, dies after being run over by backhoe in the Laurentians

    A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer’s uniform in Montreal, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    A man died Wednesday after being run over by a backhoe, Quebec provincial police say.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was called to the scene around noon on chemin Saint-Michel in Brownsburg-Chatham, in the Laurentians.

    The 35-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    A collision reconstructionist went to the scene to analyze it. The investigation is being conducted jointly with the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST), since the tragedy occurred in a workplace.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 21, 2024.  

