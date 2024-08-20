Oka school bans cell phones on school grounds -- even at lunch

Cell phones aren't allowed in classrooms in Quebec, but a high school in Oka is taking things a step further by banning their use anywhere on school grounds.

Oka High School's principal, Isabelle Martel, said students spent more time on their phones and less time interacting face-to-face.

That's why the school decided that as of the start of this school year, students won't be allowed to use their phones anywhere on school grounds all day, including during lunch.

Students who struggle to stay off their phones will have the option to use a lockable phone pouch.

"The pouches are a tool for the students, but it's not an obligation," said Martel.

This type of technology is being increasingly used in schools in the U.S.

The pouches lock with a magnet that can be reopened using a special device at the end of the day.

Bans like these can positively affect student learning and social development, said clinical psychologist Dr. Perry Adler.

He said it could reduce cyberbullying and improve mental health.

"Social media use has been strongly associated with the increased prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders, and I think it will also increase, or improve physical health because they'll be physically more active," he said.

Have a news tip? We'd like to hear your story. Please send an email to MontrealDigitalNews@BellMedia.ca

He added that being forced to leave their phones behind could have negative consequences for some students.

"In fact, I think it's going to be a lot more difficult than the school might anticipate because there is a certain percentage of students who are addicted mentally, in a psychological manner to cell phone use, and they will be almost having withdrawal effects and becoming very anxious without having access to their cell phones," he said.

Martel said the school will work closely with students on a case-by-case basis.

"We will educate them," she said, adding that she hopes with time, students will learn to disconnect from their devices and reconnect with each other.