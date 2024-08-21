MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment

    Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine is being treated as a homicide. (Matt Gilmour/CTV News) Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine is being treated as a homicide. (Matt Gilmour/CTV News)
    Share

    A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.

    Linda Salagan was found in an apartment on July 29 and her death was initially considered suspicious. The following day, police confirmed it was a homicide.

    After getting a 911 call, police were called to the home on 32e Avenue near Victoria Street at 7:45 p.m. and found her lifeless body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    On Tuesday, Montreal police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Curotte of Kahnawake, who was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to be formally charged.  

    Salagan's death was the 21st homicide in Montreal this year.

    Curotte is expected to return to court on Oct. 4. 

    Police say anyone with information about any crime can contact 911, their local police station, or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News