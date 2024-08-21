Man, 28, charged with first-degree murder after woman found with hands, mouth bound in Lachine apartment

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a 64-year-old woman was found dead with her hands and mouth bound last month in Montreal's Lachine borough.

Linda Salagan was found in an apartment on July 29 and her death was initially considered suspicious. The following day, police confirmed it was a homicide.

After getting a 911 call, police were called to the home on 32e Avenue near Victoria Street at 7:45 p.m. and found her lifeless body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, Montreal police arrested 28-year-old Anthony Curotte of Kahnawake, who was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to be formally charged.

Salagan's death was the 21st homicide in Montreal this year.

Curotte is expected to return to court on Oct. 4.

Police say anyone with information about any crime can contact 911, their local police station, or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.