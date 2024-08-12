Montreal Expos fans, players look back at tragic '94 season
Monday is the anniversary of one of the darkest days for Montreal Expos fans.
On Aug. 12, 1994, the first full day of the Major League Baseball strike started.
It also ended the Expos' run at first place in the league and potential run to the World Series.
Season's cancelled?
Scott Abramovitch was a bat boy with the team along with his brother Jamie.
"I think there was like a bit of a shock like, wait a second, can this actually happen?" said Scott.
Perry Giannis is a forever fan and collector of Expos merch.
"Never, never, never in my wildest dreams did I think we're the season was going to be cancelled," he said.
Sylvain Cantin sold peanuts at the Olympic Stadium.
"It was terrible because we'll never know what would happen in that year," he said.
Packed stadium
The empty, cavernous Olympic Stadium of 2024 was once packed with sellout crowds in a golden time for those wearing the Expos uniform, whether you were ace pitcher Pedro Martinez or a teenager from Cote-Saint-Luc.
"I didn't even have my driver's license for the first couple of months of the season," said Scott Abramovitch. "So I had to get lifts to the stadium. It was packed in 1994, that was a special place to see baseball. The fans were incredible. The the sound of that place is something that I still remember."
Hall-of-Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez with bat boy Scott Abramovitch from Cote-Saint-Luc.
"It was a good feeling in the city," said his younger brother Jamie. "When the Expos won, people were talking about it. It was it was really great."
After a moderate start, the Expos, went on a tear.
"Once May hit, we got going, and it was probably the best time I had going to a baseball field," said Jeff Fassero, who pitched in Montreal from 1991 to 1996.
Montreal Expos: Cliff Floyd, Jeff fesaro, Mike Lansing 1995. (The Canadian Press)
In 1994, the Expos had the second-lowest payroll at $18,955,000, according to the Baseball Cube site, which tracks payrolls by year. Only the San Diego Padres were lower.
As a comparison, the New York Yankees payroll was $44,785,334 that year, more than double the Expos.
Montreal Expos pitcher Pedro Martinez fires a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds in Montreal, April 13, 1994. It is looking more and more that the 36-year existence of the Montreal Expos is coming to an end and that their final home game will be Wednesday night at Olympic Stadium. (Marcos Townsend, The Canadian Press)
The Expos roster, however, was made up of stars, including future Hall-of-Famers Martinez and Larry Walker.
Giannis has an in-home museum of Expos merch in his basement and remembers every detail of '94: the sights, the sounds, and, regrettably, the smells.
"You try to, like, just zone out the rest of the stadium because it's, you know, it was smelly," he said. "It was, you know, old and it was just not a baseball stadium. But when you just watched the game and watched the guys, it was the best."
In the stands, you may have heard Cantin's voice as he hocked peanuts to playoff-hungry fans.
"The stadium was my second home, so I was there more often during the summer than my own house," he said.
Cantin's arm may not have had the heat of Martinez, but it did the trick.
"I had good precision for all those years," said Cantin. "That high percentage of, say, 95 per cent and maybe more."
Joining Martinez, Fassero and Walker on the field were familiar names such as Marquis Grissom, Moises Alou and Cliff Floyd.
Former Montreal Expos Larry Walker shoots a selfie with mascot Youppi as members of the 1994 team are introduced prior to a pre-season game with the Toronto Blue jays facing the New York Mets Saturday, March 29, 2014 in Montreal. Youppi survived the Expos when he became the Montreal Canadiens' mascot. (Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press)
Fassero spent 16 years in the Major Leagues, but never had the talent that he did in Montreal.
"I played on some good teams like Seattle, St-Louis, but there was never that feel like we had in Montreal," he said.
Fairytale to nightmare
The Expos hit Aug. 12 as the best team in baseball with a 74-40 record.
Giannis already had tickets for the playoffs, shelling out nearly $2,000 for them.
"We were going to win the division, and we got a chance at the World Series and everything," he said. "I have goosebumps just saying. When they finally announced that it wasn't happening, it felt like you just got sucker punched."
Perry Giannis remembers almost every detail about 1994 as he sits in his make-shift museum in his basement.
1994 was the first year in MLB history since 1904 that the World Series was cancelled. No World Series has been cancelled since.
"We all thought, the players included, that [it would be] a short lockout and that it would all come back within a month or two, max, and that the season will continue," said Jamie Abramovitch.
By Sept. 14, Jamie was proven wrong and the season was officially over.
After the fairytale season, the rest of the Expos story turned to more of a nightmare with the team eventually leaving town a decade later in 2004.
"If I had a machine to go back in time and take out that lock out to see what would happen, that's my wish that I could do, that's for sure," said Cantin.
Sylvain Cantin was a peanut vendor at the Olympic Stadium the year the Montreal Expos were the best team in baseball.
"The pain never goes away," said Giannis. "Every time you talk about it, it just gets you, you know, riled up."
"It's so funny, I think, to how many games we were at as kids and then as bat boys, you know, on the field, and to not ever feel October baseball is the only thing that I wish we could we could get back," said Scott Abramovitch.
"I think it's just unfinished business that we never got to take care of," said Fassero.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigration minister looking into revoking terror suspect's citizenship
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he plans to look into whether the man accused of plotting a terror attack in Toronto should have his Canadian citizenship revoked.
Here's what could be a sign of future cognitive decline
Feeling your life lacks purpose or personal growth may be putting you at risk for cognitive impairment in later life, according to a new study.
Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
Shuttle ride in Mexico sets Ontario man back more than $3K. Here's what happened
Two men across the Greater Toronto Area are speaking out after they said they lost thousands of dollars on vacation in Mexico.
Ryan Reynolds had a few questions for Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us' leading man
Brandon Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film 'It Ends with Us,' was surprised in an interview by Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.
Former Nazi bunker turned into hotel and leisure complex in Germany
At 58 meters tall - just a little taller than the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but with considerably more heft - the St. Pauli bunker in Hamburg, Germany, has dominated the city skyline for just over 80 years.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
Quebec to authorize early requests for MAID, won't wait for Ottawa to change law
Quebec says that starting this fall it will authorize early requests for medical assistance in dying from certain patients before their condition renders them incapable of giving consent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Silk products returning to grocery stores following deadly Listeria outbreak
Silk plant-based beverages are returning to grocery stores following a deadly Listeria outbreak linked to a number of recalled products.
-
Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain
Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.
-
'Consistency': Toronto school board salutes three Grade 12 students who averaged more than 99.5 per cent
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Ottawa
-
Air Canada launching non-stop Ottawa-London Heathrow service in March 2025
Ottawa travellers will be able to fly non-stop to London's Heathrow Airport next spring, the second overseas destination out of Canada's capital.
-
Jewish Federation of Ottawa withdraws from Capital Pride parade following pro-Palestinian statement
The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and its community partners will not participate in the Capital Pride parade this year, after organizers of the annual Pride festivities released a pro-Palestinian statement.
-
'Trailblazing' former Ottawa MP, city councillor Marlene Catterall dies
Federal and local politicians are remembering former Ottawa Member of Parliament, city councillor and social activist Marlene Catterall.
Atlantic
-
Ernesto gains hurricane strength, starts move northward towards Bermuda
The National Hurricane Center declared Ernesto a category-one hurricane with maximum sustained winds near the centre of the storm rated as 120 km/h on Wednesday.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
-
Halifax issues water quality advisories for 3 beaches
Halifax Regional Municipality has issued water quality advisories for three beaches due to high bacteria levels.
N.L.
-
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Northern Ontario
-
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmers' Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Farmers' Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
-
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
-
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
London
-
Police issue alert for missing 6 year old in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Police have put out the call for help from the public in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.
-
Fire rips through east-end townhouse unit
A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.
-
Late night fire at Dearness Home
No injuries are reported after a late-night fire at Dearness Home in London. Just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, crews were called to the home at 710 Southdale Rd east where the sprinkler system had contained the fire.
Kitchener
-
Paris man wanted for kidnapping after woman assaulted in Wellesley Township
A Paris man is wanted on kidnapping charges.
-
Hold and secure lifted in Wellesley
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has lifted its ‘hold and secure’ warning in Wellesley.
-
'High-risk' Kitchener killer gets statutory release
A Kitchener man, who admitted to choking his roommate to death, is getting a second chance at statutory release.
Windsor
-
Complaint launched against Canada Post over paused mail service in Sandwich Town
Windsor West MP Brian Masse has filed an official complaint against Canada Post after he says they paused direct mail service to businesses and single-dwelling residents in Sandwich Town due to ongoing road construction.
-
What you need to know about mpox: WECHU
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are currently zero cases of mpox in the region.
-
Check your tickets: $1-million Lotto Max winning ticket sold in Windsor
OLG is asking anyone who bought a Lotto Max ticket in Windsor for Tuesday’s draw to check their tickets.
Barrie
-
Barrie man faces weapons charges following incident involving teen
One man accused of armed robbery faces several charges while police seek to arrest a second following an incident involving a youth in Barrie.
-
-
Accused human trafficker hires serial killer's former lawyer ahead of trial
A registered sex offender accused of human trafficking has hired a new lawyer two months ahead of trial.
Vancouver
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.
-
Fire leaves 4 critically injured, dozens displaced from Vancouver affordable housing
A fire that broke out at an affordable housing development in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood overnight has left several people hospitalized and dozens more displaced.
-
Calls to keep lighthouse keepers at 2 stations on Vancouver Island
There are calls for the federal government to rescind an order that’s set to pull lighthouse keepers from duty at two stations along Vancouver Island’s famous West Coast Trail.
Vancouver Island
-
Calls to keep lighthouse keepers at 2 stations on Vancouver Island
There are calls for the federal government to rescind an order that’s set to pull lighthouse keepers from duty at two stations along Vancouver Island’s famous West Coast Trail.
-
B.C. men charged after police uncover drug 'super lab' in Metro Vancouver
Mounties in British Columbia say five men have been charged after federal investigators uncovered a drug-producing "super lab" in Metro Vancouver.
-
N.S. man gets civic service award for comforting victim of fatal crash in B.C.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
Winnipeg
-
10 Winnipeg 7-Elevens facing closure due to crime
A number of 7-Eleven stores may be set to close in the long-time Slurpee capital of the world.
-
Manitoba bringing back ankle monitors for bail
Ankle monitors are returning to Manitoba for people out on bail.
-
Stabbing on Winnipeg bus sends man to hospital: police
A stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus on Tuesday sent a man to the hospital in unstable condition.
Calgary
-
Kitten found dead in southwest Calgary in disturbing case of animal abuse
The Calgary Humane Society is investigating after a dead kitten was found in the southwest community of Kingsland.
-
Fatal crash closes Highway 2 south of Calgary
One person was killed in a highway crash south of Calgary on Wednesday morning.
-
Four charged following year-long drug trafficking investigation: Calgary police
Four people are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges following a year-long Calgary police investigation.
Edmonton
-
Baby, dog and man hit by vehicle while walking on Sherwood Park sidewalk: police
A man, an infant and a dog were injured after a crash in Sherwood Park last week.
-
Wildfire smoke returns to Edmonton and it may linger for a few days
Wildfire smoke will be the big weather story for the next few days in the Edmonton area and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Residential street in south neighbourhood closed for police investigation
Police closed a block in the Sakaw neighbourhood in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.
Regina
-
Over 4,400 treated in first 6 weeks at Regina Urgent Care Centre
The newly operational Regina Urgent Care Centre has treated more than 4,400 patients since its opening on July 2.
-
Regina man killed in collision near Melville
A 66-year-old man from Regina is dead following a collision between an SUV and truck northeast of Melville Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. man loses bid to quash conviction for sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
A Melfort-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times at a New Year’s Eve party has lost his appeal to get a new trial.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man loses bid to quash conviction for sexual assault of 17-year-old girl
A Melfort-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl multiple times at a New Year’s Eve party has lost his appeal to get a new trial.
-
'Nothing will move': Concern over rail strike reaches fever pitch in commodity-driven Saskatchewan
Concern over a potential rail strike is hitting a fever pitch in Saskatchewan.
-
'Historic moment': Sask. coach for Team Germany returns from Olympics
Connor Jay is back on home court, returning from coaching on the world stage. Jay was the assistant coach for Germany's 5x5 women's basketball team at the Paris Olympics.