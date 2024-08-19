News never stops: CTV Montreal sets up makeshift studio on Nuns' Island after damaging water main break

The river of water that erupted then flowed down René-Lévesque Boulevard Friday morning spared no basement, including our own.

The force of water poured into the CTV Montreal underground garage, submerging and scattering our news trucks, each weighing more than two tonnes.

The camera room was also underwater, and much of our field equipment was destroyed.

The loss is significant, and it will take time to replace.

The ramp to the CTV Montreal underground garage is submerged in water after flooding caused by a nearby water main break on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

While the cleanup continues, our studio and newsroom are off-limits.

But the news never stops, and neither do we.

We've been broadcasting from our doorstep and now further afield to the Bell Campus on Nuns' Island, where our team has assembled a makeshift newsroom and studio.

Our colleagues at Noovo Info and RDS are in the same boat and we're working together to make the best out of a bad situation.

A person stands on cracked asphalt next to a geyser caused by a broken watermain on a street in Montreal, Friday, August 16, 2024, causing flooding in several streets of the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

In the coming days -- and maybe even weeks -- our newscasts will look different than what you are used to.

But our team hasn't changed, nor has our commitment to stay on top of the news even when we're a part of the story.

CTV News Montreal broadcasts will continue to be affected by technical issues caused by the flooding.

The 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. weekday broadcasts will look different in the coming days as crews work to restore the station on René-Lévesque Boulevard.