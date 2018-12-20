

CTV Montreal





Transportation officials were forced to close a section of Highway 640 Thursday morning after a roadway collapsed, and it will remain closed until next week.

Hydro Quebec crews were running a conduit near Claude Leveillée Ave. when they noticed part of the nearby road began to sink.

As a result Highway 640 West was closed from Claude Leveillée to Route 335, creating a kilometres-long traffic jam on the highway.

That also created a lengthy delay on Highway 25 south as drivers tried to avoid the closed highway.

Inspectors from the Ministry of Transportation were at the work site Thursday morning as they tried to determine exactly what had caused the collapse and the best way to fix it.

Transport Quebec soon realized that repairing the highway would take days, and would likely not be done until after Christmas.

Details are being worked out, but crews will likely set up a counterflow lane on the eastbound side of the highway so that drivers can travel in each direction instead of taking a lengthy detour.