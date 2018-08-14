

CTV Montreal





A 21-year-old man is due in court Wednesday following an hours-long standoff on Highway 440 in Laval.

The incident began around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday when police were notified about a depressed man sitting in a car armed with a rifle.

Officers from the Laval police department and the Sureté du Quebec blocked off the area, bringing traffic on Highway 440 near Des Laurentides Blvd. to a standstill.

Police tried to talk to the man, and he apparently told them he was depressed and threatened to hurt himself and others.

After two hours of negotiations the man surrendered to officers.

Police said that during that time that three shots were fired and a Laval police squad car was struck by one bullet.

The suspect was taken to hospital and appeared in court Wednesday.

He was charged on eight counts, including discharging a weapon, improper storage and transport of a weapon, possessing a weapon without a permit, and a charge for threatening a police officer.