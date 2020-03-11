MONTREAL -- A woman in her 20s is in critical condition following a collision on Highway 30 near Châteauguay, in Montreal's south shore.

The incident happened at 12:15 a.m., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver was on the wrong side of the highway, heading east on the westbound lanes, when she slammed into a tanker truck.

Her SUV was engulfed in flames and firefighters were called to rescue her. She was taken to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The truck driver was also transported to hospital as a precaution. Officers confirmed there were no dangerous materials in the truck.

The highway remains closed in both directions near Brisebois Boulevard. Police say it will likely remain that way for the morning rush hour.