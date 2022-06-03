High school in Chateauguay closed due to threats

A high school in Châteauguay, in the Montérégie, has closed its doors for the day Friday after students and staff members received threats.

In a notice sent to parents of the approximately 2,200 students, École Louis-Philippe-Paré Principal Stéphane Brault stated the threats were sent late Thursday night, though he did not elaborate further.

He notes Châteauguay police have been informed and an investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made.

Wednesday, another school on the South Shore was targeted by threats of a potentially armed person in the area.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2022.