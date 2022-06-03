High school in Chateauguay closed due to threats
A high school in Châteauguay, in the Montérégie, has closed its doors for the day Friday after students and staff members received threats.
In a notice sent to parents of the approximately 2,200 students, École Louis-Philippe-Paré Principal Stéphane Brault stated the threats were sent late Thursday night, though he did not elaborate further.
He notes Châteauguay police have been informed and an investigation is underway.
No arrests have been made.
Wednesday, another school on the South Shore was targeted by threats of a potentially armed person in the area.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service
Members of the Royal Family attended a Friday church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, although the Queen herself is skipping the event at St. Paul's Cathedral in London due to difficulty getting around at age 96.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': High commissioner defends Canada's ties to monarchy
As millions celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of reigning over the Commonwealth, the man representing one of Canada's closest diplomatic ties to the monarchy is defending its ties to the Royal Family despite surveys in Canada that show many are beginning to question it.
Silent spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call for the world
A monkeypox outbreak continues to grow in countries where the virus isn't normally found, putting global health officials on high alert.
100 days of war: Where things stand between Russia, Ukraine
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
Canada-U.S. border restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Toronto
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Doug Ford to speak with reporters day after being re-elected in Ontario
Newly re-elected Doug Ford will speak with reporters this morning, hours after his party cruised to another majority government.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
Here are the top 10 moments from the Ontario election
Here are the top 10 moments from Thursday's Ontario election.
Atlantic
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge on Thursday acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
London
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
-
Hagersville resident defrauded of $400,000 in online cryptocurrency investment scheme
Haldimand County OPP are warning the public to be vigilant after a Hagersville resident was defrauded of $400,000 by investing in cryptocurrency with an online cryptocurrency brokerage.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
No winner declared yet in Timiskaming-Cochrane riding
It is a tight race in the Timiskaming-Cochrane riding where the NDP incumbent is seeking a fourth term at Queen's Park.
-
Live northeastern Ontario coverage of the 2022 provincial election
The day has come to elect the next premier of Ontario and CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will have updates on the nine ridings in the northeast region here.
Calgary
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
-
'Eclectic': Aqua, T-Pain, Steve Earle to play Stampede's Big Four Roadhouse
Steve Earle, Lupe Fiasco, Kevin Costner, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Aqua will play Stampede's Big Four Roadhouse.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady elected in Haldimand-Norfolk
A former long-time PC staffer is now the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s wildfire preparedness plan to be outlined by officials
British Columbians are expected to get a better idea of what this summer’s wildfire season could look like as officials reveal the latest forecast.
-
13 people taken to hospital, high school evacuated after ammonia exposure: Vancouver fire official
An ammonia release from a vent on the roof of a Vancouver arena exposed 13 people to the gas and prompted the precautionary evacuation of a nearby high school.
-
Here's how Vancouver International Airport is supporting people with invisible disabilities
Vancouver International Airport has launched a new program it hopes will support passengers with disabilities that may not be apparent to its staff.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Leduc schools closed Friday due to social media threat
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
Jasper Avenue closed downtown due to crash
A car was rolled early Friday morning on Jasper Avenue across from Edmonton Convention Centre.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Staying warm AND dry, but turning breezy
It'll be another sunny and warm day in Edmonton and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
Windsor
-
Ontario election results: Here's who won Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent ridings
Provincial election results poured in quick Thursday night as a blue wave flipped two Windsor-Essex ridings.
-
Stellantis announces Windsor Assembly Plant to produce full-size vehicles from Brampton
Vehicles produced on the new STLA Large platform will be built at the Windsor Assembly Plant, according to an announcement from Stellantis on Friday.
-
Heavy police presence expected in two Chatham-Kent locations next week
Chatham-Kent police are informing the public about heavy police presence in two locations next week due to training exercises.
Regina
-
Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement
Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.
-
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
-
'She’s like your favourite Grandma': Sask. residents look back on Queen Elizabeth’s visits
Saskatchewan residents are looking back with fond memories of past royal visits as Queen Elizabeth marks her platinum jubilee.
Ottawa
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
-
Recap: Ontario election results in the Ottawa area
You can follow this recap of live coverage of the Ontario election results in Ottawa-area ridings.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
Saskatoon
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mould
The current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer who can overlook its checkered past.
-
Why Saskatoon's parking app switch isn't sitting well with some
The transition to a new parking payment app in Saskatoon has led to some bumps along the road.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 232 in hospital
Nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 232 people are currently in hospital – with both totals down from last week’s counts.