Here are the weekend road closures in Montreal: Tour de l'Ile version

Anyone planning on driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should note that there will be various road closures due to construction and bikes everywhere on Friday night and Sunday for the Tour la Nuit and Tour de l'Ile.

It is wise to plan routes accordingly.

On Friday from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., roads throughout the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie, and Sud-Ouest boroughs will be closed for cyclists. See the full list of progressive closures here.

Consult the following map for the route:

Tour la Nuit route for May 31, 2024.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday, cyclists will begin departing from Jeanne-Mance Park in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Consult the following map for the route:

Tour de l'Ile Route for Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Saint-Pierre Interchange (A-20/R-138)

From Friday at midnight to Sunday at 5 a.m., the Route 138 east ramp (from the Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards the airport) will be closed.

Three of four lanes will be closed on Route-138 east between Clement Street and the Saint-Pierre interchange during the same period.

St-Pierre Interchange closures from May 31 to June 2, 2024.

Honore-Mercier Bridge (Kahnawake side)

From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m., the Route-138 west ramp (coming off the bridge) towards Saint Constant will be closed.

Also, the Route 132 east ramp heading onto the bridge will be closed during the same period.

Highway 13

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 3:30 a.m., Highway 13 North in Laval will be completely closed between the Samson Boulevard exit (12) and the Notre-Dame Boulevard entrance.

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., two of three lanes on Highway 13 North (in Montreal's Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough) will be closed between Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and the Samson and Notre-Dame boulevards exit (12), including on the Louis-Bisson Bridge.

On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., two of three lanes on Highway 13 North at Henri-Bourassa Boulevard will be closed and one of three lanes on the Louis-Bisson Bridge will be closed.

On Highway 13 South in Laval, two of three lanes will be closed between Notre-Dame Boulevard and the Louis-Bisson Bridge during the following times: Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.; Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m.; and Sunday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge / Highway 40

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., the eastbound section of the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge (A-40) between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (island of Montreal) between exit 35 (Saint-Charles Avenue) and the Anciens-Combattants Boulevard north.

Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge closures for May 31 to June 2, 2024.

As a result, the following default closures are in effect as of 10 p.m.:

In the A-30 / A-40 interchange, the Highway 40 east ramp.

The Saint-Charles Avenue / Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard and Chenaux Road entrances.

Highway 520 service road

From Saturday at 4 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m., the Cote-de-Liesse eastbound service road will be closed between 46th Avenue and 43rd Avenue.

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-117)

From Saturday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 12 a.m., Marcel-Laurin Boulevard (R-11&) will be closed in both directions between Décarie Boulevard and Saint-Louis Street.

All road closures and work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date closures, consult Quebec511.info.