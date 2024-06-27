Habs VP Jeff Gorton cagey on who Canadiens are looking at in draft
While Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has proclaimed loud and clear that he would like to select a forward with the fifth pick of the NHL draft, his boss, vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton, was more cautious in his comments on the eve of the first round.
Gorton merely said that he prefers the philosophy that the team picks the best player available, not the one who fills a void at a position.
"I know that Kent has made it clear that he wants a forward to have a little fun with you," said Gorton during a press scrum at the chic Fontainebleau Hotel on Thursday. "We're on the eve of the draft and there are a lot of cameras and people here. To say exactly what we're going to do, I'm not comfortable with that. I'm of the philosophy that we want to take the best player available. We'll see what happens tomorrow."
Gorton acknowledged that it was difficult for his group to guess which players would be selected before they were given the floor.
"If there's consensus on the top spot, with the San Jose Sharks expected to select Canadian forward Macklin Celebrini, rumors go in all directions after that," said Gorton.
Several good defensemen are available, such as Russian Anton Silayev, Belarusian Artyom Levshunov, American Zeev Buium and Canadian Zayne Parekh. Other forwards in the top group include Canada's Cayden Lindstrom and Russia's Ivan Demidov.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 27, 2024.
A halting Biden tries to confront Trump at debate but stirs Democratic anxiety about his candidacy
A raspy, sometimes halting U.S. President Joe Biden repeatedly sought to confront Donald Trump in their first debate ahead of the November election, as his Republican rival countered Biden’s criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.
Analysis of the CNN Presidential Debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump went head-to-head in the first of two planned presidential debates.
FACT FOCUS: Here's a look at some of the false claims made during Biden and Trump's first debate
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump traded barbs and a variety of false and misleading information as they faced off in their first debate of the 2024 election.
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian lawyers play key role in money laundering, says financial intelligence report
A report by Canada's financial watchdog obtained by the Investigative Journalism Foundation working in collaboration with CTV News looked at Canadian lawyers' potential role in money laundering schemes, including those by organized crime groups like biker gangs and drug cartels.
Legal action coming to recover COVID benefit overpayments
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is ramping up efforts to recover overpayments of pandemic-related benefits.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
The federal government ordered binding arbitration in the labour dispute between WestJet and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) on Thursday.
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario
Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.
Alex Munter stepping down as CHEO president and CEO to lead Canadian Medical Association
CHEO has announced that Alex Munter is stepping down as the president and CEO of eastern Ontario's children's hospital to take on a new role as the CEO of the Canadian Medical Association.
Ontario government spending $1B to refurbish 8 hydro generating stations in eastern Ontario
The provincial government has announced it will be spending close to $1 billion to refurbish eight hydroelectric generating stations in eastern Ontario.
'Absolutely amazing video': Basking shark spotted along eastern shore of Nova Scotia
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
6 people injured in N.S. highway collision
A three-vehicle collision has closed part of Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., Thursday morning.
N.S. couple wins $500K from Atlantic Lottery ticket
An Elderbank, N.S., couple plans to buy a new electric car and a four-wheeler after winning $500,000 from Atlantic Lottery.
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
Beverage maker Lactalis reopens Sudbury facility with a plant-based twist
Lactalis Canada officially reopened its facility on Thursday, unveiling a new product line.
Police say suspended driver in northern Ont. drove stolen vehicle to police station
One person has been charged after a suspect stole a vehicle in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, then drove it to Ontario Provincial Police to discuss another matter.
New Timmins police chief ready for the challenges ahead
Armed with notes, Chief Sydney Lecky was ready for his first public meeting with the Timmins Police Service Board on Thursday.
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas.
School bells ring for last time this season across our region
As another school year comes to a close across our region, there is a bittersweet feeling among both students and staff.
Showdown expected at Thursday night’s Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
Funeral arrangements released for Walsh family found dead in Harrow
The funeral arrangements for a family found dead in a home in Harrow have been released.
Accessible swimming pool opening soon at Lanspeary Park
Swimming lessons have not been offered at the Lanspeary Park pool since 2015 but they are returning now. So is the pool which closed down in 2022 after city council approved a $3 million dollar replacement.
Midland in mourning after loss of long-time councillor Jim Downer
The Town of Midland is in mourning after the sudden loss of a local political titan who spent decades working in public service.
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
Orillia man charged with possessing child pornography after police search home
An Orillia man faces charges in connection with an internet child exploitation case.
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
Community wants answers in North Shore wastewater plant 'debacle'
Concerned citizens from the North Shore have formed a fact-finding team to figure out why the cost of Metro Vancouver’s new wastewater treatment plant has skyrocketed to $3.86 billion, and who is to blame.
TransLink releases $90M cost-cutting plan to address looming deficit
With a potential funding gap of hundreds of millions of dollars looming, TransLink has released a new $90 million cost-cutting plan.
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
Man accused in Victoria double-stabbing now charged with murder, police say
Months after a double-stabbing in downtown Victoria that left one victim dead, a suspect has been charged with murder.
Busy long weekend ahead for BC Ferries, airports, hotels
The hospitality and tourism industry in B.C. is looking forward to a busy Canada Day long weekend.
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
Community grants program cuts reconsidered after outcry from organizations
A sigh of relief for Winnipeg community groups concerned about the amount of money available to them through the city's community grants program.
'I felt my soul was broken': Women sexually assaulted by Manitoba doctor call for accountability
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
'No additional flights will be cancelled': WestJet avoids strike as feds order binding arbitration
A potential strike by WestJet airplane mechanics would upend travel plans for 250,000 customers over the Canada Day long weekend, the airline says — and cost it millions of dollars.
'Trudeau's choice for Alberta': UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads
The United Conservative Party has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
19-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle on Stoney Trail dies: police
Police say a 19-year-old man critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Tuesday is dead.
Police investigate fatal collision in southwest neighbourhood of Allard
Edmonton police are investigating a death following a collision in the city's southwest.
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
'The line has already been crossed': Day 4 of Dumba trial sees vastly different accounts from accused, victim
Thursday marked day four of the trial of Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old female student.
Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."
Death in Canora deemed non-suspicious, RCMP say
A death in the community of Canora, Sask. has been deemed non-suspicious in nature following an investigation.
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
Road Hogs: Saskatoon truck spills load of pig parts in rush hour traffic
Drivers in Saskatoon’s north industrial area were treated to a grisly sight on their commute home on Thursday — a truck apparently spilled a load of pig parts onto Millar Avenue.