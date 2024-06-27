Exhibit pays tribute to one of Montreal's best-known street artists, Zilon

It's been a year since the death of urban artist Zilon and now he is being honoured with an outdoor exhibit that invites the people to discover his work and his life.

The urban exhibit "Zilon: legende urbaine" pays tribute to one of Montreal's best-known street artists.

Lining the sidewalk of Atateken Street, the installation of panels showcase some of Zilon's work.

