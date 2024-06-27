350 concerts coming as Montreal Jazz Fest kicks off

The stage is set for the 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival.

Over the next 10 days there will be 350 concerts taking place in the heart of downtown, the majority of them free.

CHOM 97.7 musical director Pierre Landry said the free concerts are part of what makes the festival so popular.

"This is when summer officially starts in Montreal," he said. "Whether you're a jazz fan or not, there's something to discover."

This year's lineup includes some big names, including Nora Jones, Orville Peck and Andre 3000.

Landry said that, like last year, the festival is offering a jazz-heavy lineup.

"There used to be a running gag of 'ooh the jazz fest, where's the jazz?' There was always jazz at the jazz fest but I think in the last two years, coming out of COVID, the jazz fest has gotten back to it root," he said.

He said artists like Oliver Jones, who will be celebrating his 90th birthday during the festival, created a strong legacy of jazz in the city.

Along with the concerts, this year's festival will include pop up stores, karaoke, and galleries featuring the history of jazz.

There will also be plenty of places for festival goers to drink and dine.

Tickets are still available.