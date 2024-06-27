River shuttle collides with boat, injuring 9 on Montreal's South Shore: police

Nine people have suffered minor injuries after an STM river shuttle collided with another boat on the St. Lawrence River near Ile-Charron.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say that the shuttle had 40 people aboard when it collided at around 3:30 p.m.

The injured passengers were sent to hospital.

The other boat was located and police say one individual will be met by investigators.

The SQ could not confirm whether speed or alcohol was involved or if anyone fell in the water.

The investigation is ongoing.