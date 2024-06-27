Montreal neighbourhood hit with a power surge that damaged electronics and appliances

Residents living in Montreal's Village neighbourhood have had to throw out dozens of appliances and electronics because of a power surge that hit the area in late May.

Hydro-Quebec says it's not their responsibility.

François Seguin's air conditioning unit broke suddenly on May 25 following a surge.

"It's not fair," said the Beaudry Street resident.

Hydro-Quebec cut power in the area to upgrade its infrastructure, and when power was restored, there was a surge causing significant damage.

Seguin also had to replace his dryer and water heater, which he said cost him around $9,000.

The outages were concentrated on three streets in the Village, including Beaudry, and almost every household was affected.

Hubert Soucy lives on Beaudry and said he lost his radio and CD player. His neighbours told him that their microwave and oven were damaged.

To protect appliances from a power surge, electrician company Electrika recommends people install a combination of two devices.

"So you have the bar protection unit, but then you put an incoming surge protection device next to your panel," said Electrika manager Robert Boyles. "It's a little investment to save you a lot of money."

Hydro-Quebec said it called residents twice to warn them of the outage, but Seguin said he did not receive a call.

"Something's wrong with this process," said Seguin. "Only 50 people. [They] could have said, turn off your box, and we'll send you a text, when it's back on."

Hydro Quebec denies all responsibility.

"Unless there is gross negligence or intent, Hydro-Québec does not pay compensation for equipment failure," the Crown corporation said in a statement to CTV News. "Customers are advised to contact their insurance in the event of damage to their property."

Seguin has contacted his insurance company but isn't sure if he will make a claim.

He said his premium will increase by thousands of dollars for a problem he feels Hydro-Quebec should be dealing with.