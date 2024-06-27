MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here is the schedule for the International fireworks competition in Montreal

    The Loto-Quebec International Fireworks competition in Montreal begins July 27, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) The Loto-Quebec International Fireworks competition in Montreal begins July 27, 2024. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    The Loto Quebec International Fireworks competition begins Thursday in Montreal with a tribute to boy and girl bands.

    There will be fireworks throughout the month of July and end on Aug. 1.

    They will be lit off from La Ronde amusement park at Parc Jean Drapeau and begin at 10 p.m. on the following days:

    • Thursday, July 4, Japan
    • Sunday, July 7, Italy
    • Thursday, July 11, Austria
    • Sunday, July 14, Mexico
    • Saturday, July 20, Canada
    • Saturday, July 17, France
    • Thursday, Aug. 1, Tribute to Coldplay 

    The Jacques-Cartier Bridge will close in both directions at 8 p.m. on all fireworks nights, and reopen at midnight. Go to Quebec511.info for more details about other road closures in the area. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch Live Now: Canadian analysis ahead of the CNN Presidential Debate

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News