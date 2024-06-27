Here is the schedule for the International fireworks competition in Montreal

The Loto Quebec International Fireworks competition begins Thursday in Montreal with a tribute to boy and girl bands.

There will be fireworks throughout the month of July and end on Aug. 1.

They will be lit off from La Ronde amusement park at Parc Jean Drapeau and begin at 10 p.m. on the following days:

Thursday, July 4, Japan

Sunday, July 7, Italy

Thursday, July 11, Austria

Sunday, July 14, Mexico

Saturday, July 20, Canada

Saturday, July 17, France

Thursday, Aug. 1, Tribute to Coldplay

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge will close in both directions at 8 p.m. on all fireworks nights, and reopen at midnight. Go to Quebec511.info for more details about other road closures in the area.