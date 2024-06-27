Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park

The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park east of Montreal is closed after a woman died when a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.

She was with her daughter and grandchild at the time.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said they assisted paramedics and pronounced the 72-year-old woman dead on scene shortly before 1 p.m.

Quebec's provincial park agency (SEPAQ) said employees were on hand to "help reassure and assist anyone on site who may have witnessed the event."

"We are following up with employees so that those who have had more specific experiences can receive the support they need if necessary," said SEPAQ spokesperson Olivia Jacques.

Police said there was no criminal element in the woman's death.

"I haven't heard of this type of accident since working at the SEPAQ," said Jacques. "It's an unfortunate accident that happened."