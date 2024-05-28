Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal

Montreal's annual Tour de l’Île and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.

The Tour de Nuit is scheduled for May 31, while the Tour de l’Île is slated for June 2, offering what organizers call a "pleasant and safe bike ride on car-free streets."

They say it's a way for people to discover the city's many neighbourhoods while cruising around on two wheels.

According to Vélo Québec, participants have a choice of two possible options for the Tour de l’Île:

The regular course is ideal for families with children or city bikers, offering a range of routes from 25 km to 50 km.

The discovery course is ideal for road bike enthusiasts with longer routes ranging from 75 km to 100 km.

Check out the map for the Tour de l’Île:

"A problem on the road? Bike mechanics and first-aid volunteers are on hand to help," Vélo Québec notes. "Can’t complete the tour? Support vehicles will take you to the finish site."

Parts of downtown Montreal will be completely closed to traffic for the entire duration of the events, including from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday for the Tour la Nuit, to allow people to cycle safely around the city.

The events start and finish at Jeanne-Mance Park.

Check out the map for the Tour la Nuit: