MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal

    Cyclists take part in the Tour de L'Ile cycling race in Montreal, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Cyclists take part in the Tour de L'Ile cycling race in Montreal, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Montreal's annual Tour de l’Île and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.

    The Tour de Nuit is scheduled for May 31, while the Tour de l’Île is slated for June 2, offering what organizers call a "pleasant and safe bike ride on car-free streets."

    They say it's a way for people to discover the city's many neighbourhoods while cruising around on two wheels.

    According to Vélo Québec, participants have a choice of two possible options for the Tour de l’Île:

    • The regular course is ideal for families with children or city bikers, offering a range of routes from 25 km to 50 km.
    • The discovery course is ideal for road bike enthusiasts with longer routes ranging from 75 km to 100 km.

    Check out the map for the Tour de l’Île:

    "A problem on the road? Bike mechanics and first-aid volunteers are on hand to help," Vélo Québec notes. "Can’t complete the tour? Support vehicles will take you to the finish site."

    Parts of downtown Montreal will be completely closed to traffic for the entire duration of the events, including from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday for the Tour la Nuit, to allow people to cycle safely around the city.

    The events start and finish at Jeanne-Mance Park. 

    Check out the map for the Tour la Nuit:

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's how new AI tech could change the iPhone

    Generative AI, artificial intelligence that can provide thoughtful and thorough responses to questions and prompts, could potentially breathe new life into Apple’s iPhone lineup at a time when competitors are threatening to leave the company behind in the race to shape what could be a world-changing technology.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • Charge laid after fatal Oxford County crash

      OPP have charged one person as a result of a fatal crash in Oxford County earlier this month. A 21-year-old from Beachville is charged with dangerous operation causing death after the crash on May 2.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News