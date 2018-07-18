

CTV Montreal





Public Health officials in Montreal estimate that 53 people died during the recent heat wave that otherwise would still be alive.

The heat wave, with daytime highs above 30 C, lasted from June 30 until July 7, 2018, and during that time officials kept track of those who were having difficulty coping.

The previous report was that at least 33 Montrealers had died with an additional 21 deaths across Quebec during the same time frame.

The Department of Public Health noted that most of those who died had several things in common such as being male, living on their own, being elderly, having mental health issues, being drug or alcohol-dependent, and having pre-existing cardiovascular problems.