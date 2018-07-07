

The Canadian Press





Officials say five more people have died in Montreal as a result of extreme heat and humidity after a week of record-breaking temperatures.

Montreal public health officials said Saturday that a total of 33 people have died from the heat in the city.

Dr. David Kaiser says the majority of people who have died were over the age of "50 and 60 years old."

On Friday, provincial officials said 54 people had died province-wide, but they could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

Although the temperature was down over the weekend, Kaiser says the message to people in Montreal stays the same.

He encourages them to check on their neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable and often isolated.

Environment Canada has lifted heat warnings for the affected regions, including Quebec, for the next several days.