Five more added to heat wave death toll in Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 2:12PM EDT
Officials say five more people have died in Montreal as a result of extreme heat and humidity after a week of record-breaking temperatures.
Montreal public health officials said Saturday that a total of 33 people have died from the heat in the city.
Dr. David Kaiser says the majority of people who have died were over the age of "50 and 60 years old."
On Friday, provincial officials said 54 people had died province-wide, but they could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
Although the temperature was down over the weekend, Kaiser says the message to people in Montreal stays the same.
He encourages them to check on their neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable and often isolated.
Environment Canada has lifted heat warnings for the affected regions, including Quebec, for the next several days.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal's England fans, bar owners rejoice in victory over Sweden
- Introducing Sculptureman: Montreal artist shows off his super figurines
- Five more added to heat wave death toll in Montreal
- Trapped Thai soccer players tell parents not to worry
- Woman says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at B.C. music festival in 2000