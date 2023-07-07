Heat and humidity will stick around this weekend in Montreal
Montrealers will have to wait a little longer before seeing relief from high humidity.
Heat warnings will remain in place through the start of the weekend, with daytime highs expected to be in the upper 20s and humidex values in the upper 30s Friday and Saturday.
A cold front sweeping across the province on Friday will trigger isolated showers and thunderstorms, but another warm front will usher in more sticky weather for Saturday.
While temperatures will remain in the upper 20s on Sunday, the humidity will finally begin to drop. Montreal will see a forecast high of 27 C on Sunday and a humidex of 33.
Overnight, temperatures will remain warm with lows around the 20-degree mark.
Saturday will feature a mix of sun in cloud with a 30 per cent chance of a spotty shower.
Steady rain is expected to move in for Sunday afternoon.
Montreal has been under a heat warning since Tuesday.
While temperature records weren't broken, the city saw daytime highs in the low 30s and humidex values of 40 on Wednesday and Thursday.
Montreal recorded a daytime high of 30.8 C on July 5 and 32.5 C on July 6.
Muggy, unsettled weather is expected to stick around into next week.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital tax
America's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
Cold front to bring relief in Central Canada, but heat wave continues on coasts
A cold front passing through Ontario is expected to offer relief today after a multi-day heat wave, but the hot and humid weather is forecasted to linger over Quebec through the weekend.
Bank of Canada expected to raise rates next week, despite rise in unemployment rate
The Canadian labour market is showing some signs of softening as the unemployment rate rises and wage growth slows, but with another solid job gain in June, forecasters are still expecting an interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada next week.
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
Tennis Canada's Gavin Ziv on the challenges for women getting equal prize money
Women’s tennis players at the National Bank Open in Toronto and Montreal will get the same amount of prize money as men starting in 2027 – and Tennis Canada’s Gavin Ziv said it’s been a ‘long, long way’ to get there.
5,000-year-old 'Ivory Lady' upends what's known about sex and gender in prehistoric societies
The new technique used by a team of European archaeologists opens up a new window on the past and may signal a sexual revolution for archaeology.
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
It cost more than $2.4M for one RCAF plane to join Titanic sub search
It cost at least $2.4 million to deploy a single Canadian aircraft to search for the Titanic submersible that went missing on June 18, CTVNews.ca has learned.
There are thousands of tonnes of methane emissions being released by melting glaciers: study
Our current projections for fighting climate change are based on the greenhouse gas sources that we already know about — but we could be dangerously underestimating, according to a new study looking at a greenhouse gas source that has, up until this point, been hidden under ice.
Toronto
-
One person in life-threatening condition after daytime shooting in Toronto
One person has been rushed to a trauma centre following a daytime shooting in east Toronto.
-
TTC customers react to news of violent stabbing on subway train
Some TTC riders say news of a violent stabbing on a subway train that was caught on video and shared on social media has them on edge.
-
Raising key interest rate in Canada next week may be a mistake: CIBC economist
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate once again next week, a move an economist at one of Canada’s largest banks says is likely a mistake.
Atlantic
-
-
Ottawa accepts call for tighter fishing boat inspections in aftermath of N.S. sinking
Transport Canada says it will tighten inspections of fishing vessels in the aftermath of a 2020 sinking that resulted in six deaths off Nova Scotia's southwestern coast.
-
Ferry disruptions hurting P.E.I. businesses after years of COVID-19 closures
The Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island says the sporadic ferry service this year between the province and Nova Scotia has been challenging for local businesses.
London
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by vehicle
Officers responded with EMS to find a vehicle and a bike involved in the incident and the person riding the bike was pronounced deceased at the scene.
-
$25-million investment coming to London Via station
The official announcement will be made on Tuesday and will include details on upgrades including structural, mechanical, electrical, redesign and retrofitting.
-
Prosecution recommended for developer who no-shows election financing compliance meeting
The city’s Compliance Audit Committee has decided to commence legal action against two people accused of over-contributing to candidates in London’s 2022 municipal election.
Northern Ontario
-
Fire destroys North Bay restaurant
A fire has destroyed Greco’s Pizza on Lakeshore Drive in North Bay. Firefighters on the scene said it looks like the restaurant building was totally destroyed – which was confirmed later in the morning.
-
2 people face multiple charges following crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
Police laid multiple charges, including impaired driving and drug possession, following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Barrie late Thursday night.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 between Cartier, Gogama
Few details are available, but Highway 144 is closed Friday morning following a collision.
Calgary
-
Yahoo! 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade takes over the downtown core
Calgarians have lined the streets in the downtown core to take in all the music, floats and fun of the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade.
-
New penguin chick hatches at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
Staff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo say there is a new baby animal at the facility.
-
'Don't fall off the horse': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen leading Stampede parade
Col. Jeremy Hansen is preparing to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission, but in the meantime he's tasked with cowboying up to become the second astronaut to be marshal of the Calgary Stampede parade.
Kitchener
-
Men with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy
Waterloo regional police are looking for two men after an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy this morning.
-
End of London-Kitchener GO Train service bad news for Stratford, say local leaders
It’s nearly the end of the line for GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter off to a successful start says operator
Waterloo region’s new outdoor shelter is off to a successful start with occupancy nearing capacity, according to operators.
Vancouver
-
Campfire ban taking effect throughout Coastal Fire Centre
A Category 1 open fire ban is taking effect on Friday at 12 p.m throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except for in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.
-
B.C. health minister's adviser won't be charged: prosecution service
A former school board trustee from Metro Vancouver who later became a provincial government adviser will not be charged for allegedly violating election laws, the British Columbia Prosecution Service said Thursday.
-
Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
A bear attack near Tumbler Ridge, B.C., is being investigated by the Conservation Officer Service.
Edmonton
-
Russian pavilion to be excluded from 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival because of safety concerns: board
The Russian pavilion will not be part of the 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival, the Edmonton Heritage Festival Association (EHFA) board announced on Friday.
-
More than 30 more shigellosis cases reported since outbreak reopened in spring: AHS
The shigella outbreak in downtown Edmonton has made 31 people sick since it was reopened by Alberta Health Services in March.
-
Windsor
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops
Windsor’s unemployment rate decreased last month, despite an increase nationally.
-
'Suspicious' vehicle leads to arrest in Tilbury
A citizen contacted Chatham-Kent police about a “suspicious” vehicle and driver in the area of Queen Street North in Tilbury.
-
Counterfeit money used at Chatham convenience store: police
Chatham-Kent police say a woman attempted to make a purchase at a local convenience store in Chatham with counterfeit money.
Regina
-
2 charged with second-degree murder in connection to February homicide in Regina
Two people have been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a homicide that took place on Feb. 9, the city's first of 2023, Regina police said.
-
'I haven't ever seen that happen': Riders defeat Elks 12-11 after rouge in final minutes
It was a tight matchup Thursday night between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks where the Riders walked away with the 12-11 victory following CJ Sims taking a knee in the end zone with just over a minute to go.
-
Location for specialized long-term care facility in Regina selected
The future location of a specialized long-term care facility in Regina has been chosen.
Ottawa
-
Reported hate crimes on the rise in Ottawa, police say
Ottawa police say the number of reported hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents is up significantly compared to this time last year.
-
Process to remove crashed military helicopter from Ottawa River a complex undertaking
The CH-147F Chinook helicopter that crashed into the Ottawa River last month, killing two pilots and injuring two other airmen, remains at the bottom of the river.
-
Almonte, Ont. ER to close for 17 hours due to nursing shortage
Another hospital in eastern Ontario is announcing a temporary closure of its emergency department. The Almonte, Ont. hospital's ER will be closed from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say
Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.
-
-
AI will increase mental health problems, expert says
Mental health concerns are set to get worse as artificial intelligence (AI) ramps up, according to one expert.