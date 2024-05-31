Man arrested for sexual assault, police search for other victims

Laval police (SPL) says it believes a man recently arrested for sexual assault may have had other victims.

Jayden Distexhe, 27, was arrested in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a man in the Chomedey area on May 8.

"The suspect is homeless and regularly frequents these places," the SPL said in a news release. "Investigators have reason to believe that he may have had other victims, and we would like to make contact with them."

Distexhe is facing one charge of sexual assault and remains in custody.

He is due back in court on June 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPL confidential info-crime line at 450-662-4636.