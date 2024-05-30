MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences

    Share

    Tech billionaire Robert Miller has been charged with several sexual assault charges following an investigation by Montreal police.

    Court records obtained by CTV News show that he is facing 21 charges involving 10 complainants. The charges include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual interference, among others.

    Police announced he was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in Westmount.

    In February 2023, CBC-Radio Canada released a documentary that alleged Miller paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade. He had denied the allegations and later stepped down from Future Electronics, the company he founded. 

    After the allegations were made public, Montreal police publicly acknowledged that they investigated Miller between 2008 and 2009 and then handed over the results of the probe to prosecutors.

    No charges were laid at the time. 

    Miller is also a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit from women who alleged that they were paid for sex many years ago. Miller has denied those allegations.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Guilty: Trump becomes first former U.S. president convicted of felony crimes

    Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News