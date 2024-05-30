Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences

Tech billionaire Robert Miller has been charged with several sexual assault charges following an investigation by Montreal police.

Court records obtained by CTV News show that he is facing 21 charges involving 10 complainants. The charges include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, and sexual interference, among others.

Police announced he was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in Westmount.

In February 2023, CBC-Radio Canada released a documentary that alleged Miller paid teenage girls for sex for more than a decade. He had denied the allegations and later stepped down from Future Electronics, the company he founded.

After the allegations were made public, Montreal police publicly acknowledged that they investigated Miller between 2008 and 2009 and then handed over the results of the probe to prosecutors.

No charges were laid at the time.

Miller is also a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit from women who alleged that they were paid for sex many years ago. Miller has denied those allegations.

This is a developing story. More to come.