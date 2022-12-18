Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, right, and players look on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal, Saturday, December 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, right, and players look on from the bench during third period NHL hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Montreal, Saturday, December 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon