Ducks earn second regulation win of the season with 5-2 victory over Canadiens

The puck gets past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Jordan Harris on a goal by Anaheim Ducks' John Klingberg as Ducks’ Ryan Strome looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson The puck gets past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Jordan Harris on a goal by Anaheim Ducks' John Klingberg as Ducks’ Ryan Strome looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, on Thursday, December 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon