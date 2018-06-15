

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that Alex Galchenyuk will be traded to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Max Domi.

The announcement was made on the team's Twitter page on Friday evening.

Galchenyuk was drafted by the Canadiens in 2012. In 418 games with the team, the 24-year-old accumulated 108 goals and 147 assists.

Last summer, Galchenyuk signed a $14.7 million, three-year contract with the Habs as a free agent.

Domi, 23 - son of "tough guy" Tie Domi - was drafted to the NHL during the 2015-2016 season.

GM Chayka: “Alex is a skilled, productive forward who has scored 30 goals in this league. We’re excited to add another elite young player to our core group moving forward.” — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 16, 2018

GM Chayka: “Max is a talented player and a good person. Montreal will provide him with a fresh start. We wish him all the best in the future.” — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) June 16, 2018

He has played 222 games with the league, scoring 36 goals and 56 points in 86 games.

More to come.