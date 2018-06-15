The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that Alex Galchenyuk will be traded to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Max Domi. 

The announcement was made on the team's Twitter page on Friday evening. 

Galchenyuk was drafted by the Canadiens in 2012. In 418 games with the team, the 24-year-old accumulated 108 goals and 147 assists. 

Last summer, Galchenyuk signed a $14.7 million, three-year contract with the Habs as a free agent. 

Domi, 23 - son of "tough guy" Tie Domi - was drafted to the NHL during the 2015-2016 season. 

He has played 222 games with the league, scoring 36 goals and 56 points in 86 games. 

More to come. 