

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens signed center Philip Danault to a three-year contract on Sunday.

Danault, a restricted free agent, was set to go to arbitration on July 20.

The team confirmed in a statement that the 25-year-old will earn $3.083 million per season.

Danault played only 52 games with the Habs last season, posting eight goals and 17 assists. He missed several weeks after being struck in the head by a Zdeno Chara slapshot in a game against the Bruins on Jan. 13.

The Victoriaville native was acquired via trade with the Chicago Blackhawks in February, 2016. He’s played 155 games with the Canadiens, scoring 24 goals and 46 assists while posting a plus/minus of +3.

Danault’s best season was in 2016-17, when he scored 13 goals and 40 points in 82 games.

He was picked in the first round, twenty-sixth overall, by the Blackhawks in the 2011 draft.

With the signing, the Habs have just two players left unsigned in forwards Kerby Rychel and Michael McCarron, both of whom are restricted free agents.