Gunman fires shots at Uber car in Montreal North
Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 7:41AM EDT
Three people who were in a car in Montreal North Monday were lucky to escape injury after a gunman fired multiple shots at an Uber.
Police said an Uber driver picked up two passengers at the intersection of Balzac Ave. and d'Amos St. about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Moments after they got into the car, a gunman walked towards the vehicle and opened fire.
Police say one bullet shattered the back window.
The driver sped away, and headed toward Saint-Michel and Industriel Blvds., about 3 km away, to call for help.
The suspect ran off.
Police spent the night investigating the scene of the shooting. They continue to look for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.
