MONTREAL -- Ground pork sold at a grocery store in the Laurentians is being recalled because the meat could contains pieces of metal.

Quebec food safety officials from MAPAQ issued the recall on Thursday for the ground pork that was sold at Marché au Chalet Inc. (IGA) at 1300 Ste-Adèle Blvd. in Ste-Adèle.

The product was sold as 'fresh lean ground pork' (porc haché frais maigre) in units of varying size, with a packaging date of Nov. 5, 2019.

The product was sold at that store until Wednesday, packaged in a white or black tray and covered in plastic wrap. The label of the product includes, in addition to its own name, information about safe cooking.

The operator voluntarily recalled the item and agreed to circulate the recall notice as a precautionary measure.

People who have purchased this product are advised not to consume it and return it to the establishment where they bought it.

No illnesses or injuries associated with this recall have been reported.