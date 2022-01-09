MONTREAL -- CF Montreal announced Sunday that Quebec goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to the Montreal club for the 2022 season, on loan with an option to buy from Italian club Bologna FC 1909.

The team made the announcement in a news release on Sunday morning.

Breza, who joined Montreal CF on loan on April 6, 2021, played eight games in his first season in MLS. He posted a record of three wins, three losses and two draws, played 720 minutes and recorded two shutouts.

Breza was also a starter in the Canadian Championship title game, finishing with a 3-0-0 record, including two shutouts and a 0.33 goals-against average. Breza was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper left the St. Julie Soccer Club at the age of 16 to join S.S. Monopoli 1966 in Italy. On loan to Palermo FC in 2016, he notably played 54 games in the Italian third division with Potenza SC, before joining Bologna FC 1909 on August 29, 2020.

On the international scene, he has also been selected with Canada's U20, U21 and U23 teams.