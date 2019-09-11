Get out of your comfort zone with these free events in September
CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:34PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:46PM EDT
Hors les Murs wants you to get out of your comfort zone and try something artistic this month.
The free, participatory series on the esplanade of Place des Arts offers a rainbow of diverse events until Sept. 29.
See the program here.
Entertainment reporter Christine Long gives you the lowdown in the video above.
