MONTREAL -- Habs fans are gearing up for Game 3 of the qualifier series with the Penguins, and there’s suspense—coach Claude Julien wouldn’t say much earlier today about whether he may switch up the lineup or make other changes.

Goaltender Carey Price has been a star so far in the tied series, making 74 saves in the first two games.

But if the Canadiens have been lacking in scoring, their opponents haven’t, with Sidney Crosby coming out hard, especially in Game 2.

Stakes are high in the best-of-five series, which continues Friday with a 4 p.m. game.

Julian McKenzie gives a game preview in the video above.