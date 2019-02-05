

CTV Montreal





As predicted, the streets and sidewalks of Montreal and southern Quebec were coated in ice on Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain above 0C until mid-afternoon, after which it will drop to -13C overnight.

The icy conditions forced several schools north of Montreal to close on Tuesday.

Police closed a few streets and one small bridge in Montreal early Tuesday, although snow removal crews said they have almost completed removing snow and ice from the entire city since the last major snowfall.

Residents of Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace found it hard to believe that the borough is reporting 100 percent of streets are cleared of snow.

Many people living in that neighbourhood have been complaining about the quality of snow removal this year.

On Tuesday many side streets were difficult to drive on, with cars being forced to travel in deep ruts as snow is piled in the middle of the road.

Walking was no easier as sidewalks were coated in ice.

Borough officials said that crews have had difficulty because three major snow removal vehicles broke down.

If that sounds familiar, it's because two snow throwers broke down the previous year.

After the drop in temperatures Tuesday evening, Wednesday will remain chilly while temperatures will climb above 0C again on Thursday and Friday, and that will bring yet more rain and freezing rain.