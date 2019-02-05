Featured Video
School closures for Tuesday February 5
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 7:03AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 5, 2019 7:17AM EST
The freezing rain and icy roads combined to close schools north of the city of Montreal.
The following schools are closed on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
- Arundel Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Mountainview High School
- Ste-Agathe Academy
- Ste-Adele Elementary School
- CDC Lachute
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Rawdon Elementary School
- College Champagneur
- College Esther Blondin
- Academie Antoine-Manseau
- Les Melezes
- Marie-Anne de Rawdon
All schools at the following boards are closed:
- Commission scolaire des Samares
- Commission scolaire des Laurentides
Staff at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are expected to come to work, and the daycare is only open to children who are registered as regular users.
Latest Montreal News
- School closures for Tuesday February 5
- South Shore co-workers will split $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Blue collar worker attacked during snow removal operation
- McDonald's grilled after charging Ontario woman $100 for filet-o-fish sandwiches purchased in Laval
- Fraud alert: False threats from 'Revenue Canada'