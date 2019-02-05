

CTV Montreal





The freezing rain and icy roads combined to close schools north of the city of Montreal.

The following schools are closed on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Arundel Elementary School

Grenville Elementary School

Laurentia Elementary School

Laurentian Elementary School

Laurentian Regional High School

Morin Heights Elementary School

Mountainview High School

Ste-Agathe Academy

Ste-Adele Elementary School

CDC Lachute

Joliette Elementary School

Joliette High School

Rawdon Elementary School

College Champagneur

College Esther Blondin

Academie Antoine-Manseau

Les Melezes

Marie-Anne de Rawdon

All schools at the following boards are closed:

Commission scolaire des Samares

Commission scolaire des Laurentides

Staff at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are expected to come to work, and the daycare is only open to children who are registered as regular users.