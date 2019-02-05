The freezing rain and icy roads combined to close schools north of the city of Montreal.
The following schools are closed on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

  •  Arundel Elementary School
  •  Grenville Elementary School
  •  Laurentia Elementary School
  •  Laurentian Elementary School
  •  Laurentian Regional High School
  •  Morin Heights Elementary School
  •  Mountainview High School
  •  Ste-Agathe Academy
  •  Ste-Adele Elementary School
  •  CDC Lachute
  •  Joliette Elementary School
  •  Joliette High School
  •  Rawdon Elementary School
  • College Champagneur
  • College Esther Blondin
  • Academie Antoine-Manseau
  • Les Melezes
  • Marie-Anne de Rawdon

All schools at the following boards are closed:

  • Commission scolaire des Samares 
  • Commission scolaire des Laurentides

Staff at the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board are expected to come to work, and the daycare is only open to children who are registered as regular users.