MONTREAL -- Former health minister Danielle McCann is expected to give her version of events Thursday at the coroner's inquest on the mass deaths in Quebec's CHSLDs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coroner Gehane Kamel acknowledges it is rare to have a minister testify and has promised to respect McCann's parliamentary privilege.

That means she will not be questioned about discussions held in Cabinet.

Wednesday, Kamel heard testimony from then-deputy health minister, Yvan Gendron, who indicated that institutions were already asked to prepare for COVID-19 in January 2020.

Both Gendron and McCann were removed from their positions in June 2020 during a reorganization by Quebec Premier François Legault that was intended to give the Ministry of Health a "second wind."

McCann is now the Minister of Higher Education.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 18, 2021.