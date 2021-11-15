MONTREAL -- Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda says he did not recommend stopping the comings and goings of staff between CHSLDs during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the spring of 2020.

Arruda was asked the question last Thursday at the coroner's inquest into the deaths of thousands of seniors in long-term care homes at the height of the COVID-19 crisis.

At the time, he said he couldn't remember his directive, but verified and on Monday morning, said he did not recommend stopping the staffs' movement.

Coroner Gehane Kamel pointed out on Thursday that British Columbia had banned all movement of staff between facilities in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Arruda said he had not had a conversation with his B.C. counterpart about the issue because he said the provinces operate differently in terms of health care.

QUEBEC CORONER CONCERNED ABOUT LACK OF COVID-19 PREP IN LONG-TERM CARE HOMES

The coroner leading an inquest into COVID-19 deaths in Quebec's long-term care homes says she's concerned the facilities weren't prepared for the first wave of the pandemic.

Kamel made the comments today as Arruda testified for a second day before the inquiry.

Kamel says past testimony at the inquest indicated authorities were aware of the risks to long-term care residents but took fewer precautions to protect those facilities compared to what they did to prepare hospitals.

Nearly 4,000 people died in long-term care homes in the early months of the pandemic.

Arruda says a planning guide had been sent to long-term care homes on March 12, 2020, but he adds that Quebec's focus was on preparing hospitals, based on the experience in Italy, where hospitals had been overwhelmed.

He says, however, the lack of staff and personal protective equipment in long-term care homes raises questions about the organization of Quebec's long-term care system.