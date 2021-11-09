MONTREAL -- Chad Lubelsky visited his father Richard at long-term care home CHSLD Vigi Reine Elizabeth in Montreal's Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough on Sunday to help him with dinner.

Richard has been at the residence for two years and turns 87 on Thursday.

While spending an hour giving his father dinner, he says his two concerns caught his eye: a troubling COVID-19 outbreak at the home, which is severely short-staffed.

"They don't have the staffing for the adequate care of the patients," said Lubelsky. "Sometimes, they have three PABs (personal care attendant) per floor and there are about 30 residents per floor."

Lubelsky says he worked out that it takes about an hour to give his father a meal, and he realized that means many of the 148 residents' needs were likely not being met.

"That's just one meal, so if you do the math, it clearly is not going to add up that everybody is going to be adequately fed and changed, let alone in and out of bed," he said. "So, they're not able to meet the most basic needs."

Mary Dunlop's mother Olga Anastassiadis, 88, was infected by the novel coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic, and when she found out that the home's Halloween party was abruptly cancelled, she started asking questions.

"I had to insist on knowing what was going on," said Dunlop. "They told me because of a virus on the second floor, and I said, 'Well, I'm sorry. What kind of a virus is that?'"

Dunlop said the home's administration was slow to admit that it was COVID-19, but eventually stated there were two confirmed cases.

She transferred her mother out of the home when the number of COVID-19 cases began rising.

Mary Dunlop moved her mother Olga Anastassiadis out of the CHSLD Vigi Reine Elizabeth long-term care home due to a COVID-19 outbreak combined with a lack of staff. SOURCE: Mary Dunlop

Quebec's Health Ministry reported six positive COVID-19 cases at the home on Nov. 4; that number rose to 13, three days later. The infection rate sits at nine per cent and the home currently has the highest number of cases in Quebec.

"That's why we started to get very, very concerned," said Dunlop. "They (the cases) did actually end up spreading -- and quite rapidly -- and seeing how the whole thing has been handled, with a lack of PPE [was worrisome]."

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal says it is aware of the outbreak at Reine-Elizabeth.

"Our CIUSSS is working with management of this private long-term care facility to contain this outbreak," said CIUSSS spokesperson Barry Morgan. "We have delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) to this facility and we are also screening the residents."

The patients' family members say they are concerned that what is happening at Reine-Elizabeth could be similar to that at the CHSLD Herron in Dorval, where 47 patients died during the first COVID-19 wave in the spring of 2020.

Family members say they have noticed services slipping and minimal staff struggling to keep up.

"What we've seen since the summer is a degrading situation in the level of care and now that there's a COVID-19 outbreak, they're clearly not able to manage it," said Lubelsky, adding staff are working hard, but need help.

"To be clear, the PABs that are there are doing a Herculian job," he said. "They're put in impossible situations, working tirelessly in very difficult conditions with high-needs individuals, so what I can see is a problem with the administration."

CHSLD Vigi Reine Elizabeth's administration has not responded to CTV News' request for comment.

Dunlop says her mother is doing well and being treated with care at the Jewish General Hospital, but is concerned for those still at the facility.

She said half her mother's floor was infected during the first wave, and many died due to the disease.

"It is very difficult because we did live through it with that exact same place during the first wave and it didn't turn out well," said Dunlop.

Dunlop, Lubelsky and others have written to health authorities, the home's administration and political representatives in the area, but have not seen an improvement in the past months.

"My dad is a Holocaust survivor and grew up in a Siberian work camp," said Lubelsky. "He, and the other residents, deserve better end-of-life care."